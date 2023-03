Alemanha: atirador que matou 7 em centro religioso fez parte do grupo

Just when you thought it was safe to bring your pet cat on a trip. . . A traveler left their pet cat in its travel carrying case at a @TSA checkpoint this morning at @NorfolkAirport . Attention pet owners: Please do not send your pet through the X-ray unit. Cat-astrophic mistake! pic.twitter.com/tko6DP2vXx

— Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) March 3, 2023