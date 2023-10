Ativista afegão é liberto pelo Talibã após sete meses preso

I welcome the release of Matiullah Wesa and call for the immediate & unconditional release of all #Afghanistan human rights defenders who are arbitrarily detained for standing up for their own rights & the human rights of others. #ZhuliaParsi #NedaParwani #RasoulAbdi https://t.co/o4yALElJXW

— UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett (@SR_Afghanistan) October 26, 2023