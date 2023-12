Krampus: a versão maligna do Papai Noel que assombra a Europa Central

Celebrated on December 5th, Krampusnacht features Krampus, who punishes misbehaving children. It is generally believed to have originated as a reminder of good behaviour.

To witness such festivities, contact the local Salzburg guide @ https://t.co/eNPnLkDqlf #Austria #tourHQ pic.twitter.com/CZDlTVWyrY

— tourHQ (@tourhqcom) December 5, 2023