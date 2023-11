Mais 576 estrangeiros são autorizadas a deixar Gaza

🔺 It’s estimated that 1.4 million people are currently displaced in the📍 #GazaStrip

🔺 Since 7 October, 70 @UNRWA colleagues have been killed and at least 22 injured. This is the highest number of @UN aid workers killed in a conflict in such a short time https://t.co/9QSqnxsMF4 pic.twitter.com/KdQcdoEreL

— UNRWA (@UNRWA) November 1, 2023