Míssil russo atinge prédio residencial e mata civis na Ucrânia

A mesmerizing display of lights over Northern California on Friday was caused by the re-entry of flaming space debris into Earth’s atmosphere, experts said. The chunks of communications equipment had been jettisoned from the International Space Station. https://t.co/CrZkdV5YSU pic.twitter.com/Zz0IkDcb8j

— The New York Times (@nytimes) March 19, 2023