Prigozhin: vídeo mostra momento da queda do avião em Tver

‼️Russian aviation agency: Prigozhin was on board of the plane that crashed in Tver region of Russia.

By preliminary information, 10 people died – Russian emergency ministry.

There is information that air defense was working in Tver region before the plane crash. pic.twitter.com/sIvSotWPHC

— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 23, 2023