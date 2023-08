Ucrânia: atentado em área residencial em deixa 6 mortos em Kryvyi Rih

Rescue operation continues in Kryvyi Rih on the site of Russian missiles’ hits. Preliminary, two ballistic missiles. Floors four through nine of the residential building have been completely destroyed. The work is difficult – parts of the building’s structure were falling down.… pic.twitter.com/Xa7AzkFoH4

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 31, 2023