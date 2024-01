VÍDEO: discurso de Biden é interrompido por protestos pró-Palestina

“These are not conditions meant for human beings”

Across the📍 #GazaStrip people keep fleeing, looking for shelter in the hope of finding safety & protection.

Conditions are totally inhumane, as people sleep on the floor, without blankets, cooking where there is sewage flooding. pic.twitter.com/Aok6JpYcxs

— UNRWA (@UNRWA) January 23, 2024